Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.67 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 19.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

