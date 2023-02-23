Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sempra worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $155.16 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

