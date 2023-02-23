Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.71% of Guardant Health worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Guardant Health by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Guardant Health by 86.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 571,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Guardant Health Stock Down 5.4 %

About Guardant Health

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.