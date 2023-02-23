Grin Price Reaches $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.60 million and $772,053.82 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00394444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00631419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00580446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00180376 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

