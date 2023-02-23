Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,781,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 925,235 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Flat Footed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $19,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Grifols by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

