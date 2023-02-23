Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,781,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 925,235 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Flat Footed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $19,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Grifols by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.