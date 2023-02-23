Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,781,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 925,235 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $10.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.