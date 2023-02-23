GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 64,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

