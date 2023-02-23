GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 64,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenPower Motor (GPVRF)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.