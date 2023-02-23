Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.
Grasim Industries Company Profile
Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.
