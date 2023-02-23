Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 5.1%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.32. 9,219,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,073,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grab by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Grab by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

