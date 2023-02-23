Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Bought by Cormorant Asset Management LP

Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 1,512.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio comprises approximately 2.7% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $38,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 453,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

