Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. 6,102 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.