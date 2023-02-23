Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0004 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Golden Goose has a market cap of $60,285.06 and $6,175.54 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

