Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Holdings Trimmed by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,095 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.92% of Goal Acquisitions worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 15.2% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Goal Acquisitions by 20.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $389,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.