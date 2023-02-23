Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.86 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70- EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.72. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

