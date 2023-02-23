Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Trading Down 1.8%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 145,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 437,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

