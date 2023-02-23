Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.59. 156,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 246,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

