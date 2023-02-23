Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Global Industrial Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:GIC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 41.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.
