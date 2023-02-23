Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Global Industrial Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GIC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 41.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Global Industrial

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.