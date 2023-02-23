Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

