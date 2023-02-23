Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
GLBE opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
