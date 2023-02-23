Glazer Capital LLC Raises Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,360 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 988.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISA opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

