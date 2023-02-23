Glazer Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,627 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 583,862 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 111.1% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $4,491,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

