Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 116,644 Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,644 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.80% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USCT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 40.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,229 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

USCT stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

