Glazer Capital LLC Increases Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,578 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.05% of New Vista Acquisition worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVSA stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

