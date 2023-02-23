Glazer Capital LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.96% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYT. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 25.7% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pyrophyte Acquisition alerts:

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Performance

PHYT stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.