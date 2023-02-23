Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 13,901 Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $191,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $100,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.