Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 209,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $61,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

