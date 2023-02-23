Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.51

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.51 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11.14 ($0.13). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.37 ($0.14), with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The firm has a market cap of £30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.69.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

