Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.2 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2,007.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 475,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.