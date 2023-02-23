Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.2 %
Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
