Gildan Activewear Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE GIL opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,141.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

