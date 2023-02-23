Ghe LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ghe LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,725,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,893 shares of company stock worth $20,844,262. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Shares of GS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.76. The company had a trading volume of 493,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,273. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

