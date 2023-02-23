Ghe LLC Invests $824,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ghe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 9,100,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,987,652. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

