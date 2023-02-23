Ghe LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ghe LLC grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,502 shares of company stock worth $8,589,453. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,608. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.