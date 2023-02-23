Ghe LLC Buys 5,502 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ghe LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,932,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.09. 281,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,760. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

