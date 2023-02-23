Ghe LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ghe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 4.1% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.36. 496,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,198. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

