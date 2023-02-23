Ghe LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up about 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 363,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

