Ghe LLC Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ghe LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.44. 1,195,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,044. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

