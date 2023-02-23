GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GGL Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.29.

About GGL Resources

(Get Rating)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.