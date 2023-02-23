Getty Realty Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.
Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.
Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
