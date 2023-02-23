Getty Realty Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

