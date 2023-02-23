Genus plc (LON:GNS) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.30

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Genus Stock Performance

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,986 ($35.96) on Thursday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,186 ($26.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,364 ($40.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,945.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,815.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,361.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

