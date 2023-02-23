Genus plc (LON:GNS) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.30

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Genus Stock Performance
LON GNS opened at GBX 2,986 ($35.96) on Thursday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,186 ($26.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,364 ($40.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,945.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,815.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,361.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Genus Company Profile
