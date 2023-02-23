Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,102. Gentherm has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

