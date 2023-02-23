Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Gentherm Price Performance
Gentherm stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,102. Gentherm has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
