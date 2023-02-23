Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 164,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,587. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -67.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

