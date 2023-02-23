Genco Shipping & Trading’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.
GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.