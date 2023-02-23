Genco Shipping & Trading’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 385,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

