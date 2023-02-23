GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.29

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $73.96, with a volume of 798891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
