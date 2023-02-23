GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.29

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $73.96, with a volume of 798891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.