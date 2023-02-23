GateToken Market Cap Hits $559.98 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $559.98 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00021538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00043682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00216928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,014.63 or 0.99999549 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.07088535 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,753,888.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

