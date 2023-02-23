Gas (GAS) Price Tops $3.64 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Gas has a market cap of $215.36 million and $19.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00015215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00424417 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.30 or 0.28114167 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
