Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Barclays

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after buying an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after buying an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

