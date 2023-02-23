Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Gala has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $316.42 million and approximately $158.85 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

