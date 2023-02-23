G999 (G999) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,619.54 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00084000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00056031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00027861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001889 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

