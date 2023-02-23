G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

