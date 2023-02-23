FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.26. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $145.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

