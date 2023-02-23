FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

