FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.32). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.66 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.08.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$61.29 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$82.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

